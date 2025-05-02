AFRICA
Uganda military chief claims to hold opposition aide in 'basement'
The head of Uganda's military General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also son of President Yoweri Museveni, shared a series of posts on X on matter.
General Kainerugaba is head of the army and son of President Yoweri Museveni. / Reuters
May 2, 2025

Uganda's military chief has claimed that the bodyguard of the country's main opposition figure Bobi Wine was in detention in his basement late on Thursday.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also son of President Yoweri Museveni, shared a series of posts on X confirming the detention of the bodyguard, Eddie Mutwe, saying, "He is in my basement.’’

Kainerugaba, known for his controversial posts on X, made the comments after Wine posted about Mutwe's "abduction."

On April 27, Wine’s party, the National Unity Platform, said Mutwe was ‘'violently abducted’' by armed men wearing uniforms associated with the Special Forces Command, an elite unit of Uganda’s army.

The Ugandan army chief is known for making controversial comments on social media. In January, he announced that he was quitting X after a string of controversial posts including threatening to behead an opposition leader and invade neighbouring countries. He later returned to the social media platform.

SOURCE:AFP
