Nigeria's legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai has died at the age of 61. Nigerians have been mourning the legend, who passed away on Thursday after an undisclosed illness. The Nigerian Football Federation described Rufai as a giant of football.

"Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion. Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond," the NFF said in a statement.

Born on August 27, 1963 in Lagos, Peter Rufai played for the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles for nearly two decades.

With 65 caps, he showcased his skills as a calm, agile, and charismatic goalkeeper, playing a key role in the Super Eagles' triumph at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, following previous runner-up finishes in 1984 and 1988.

European career

In the 1994 AFCON final match, Nigeria faced off against Zambia and won the championship with a score of 2-1.

Rufai was known for his exceptional goalkeeping skills, including agility and quick saves, and earned a reputation as one of Nigeria's greatest goalkeepers.

Peter Rufai played for Nigeria at the USA 1994 and France 1998 World Cup tournaments, having made his international debut in December 1981.

Rufai's contributions to Nigerian football have left a lasting impact, and his legacy continues to inspire future generations of players.

His former teammate Kanu Nwonkwo offered condolences to Rufai’s family, describing him as an African legend.

‘‘A dark day in football today. We lost an African Legend Peter Rufai. May his soul rest well. Amen Hard to post this. May your spirit continue to inspire all of us and future generations,’’ Kanu said on X.

Peter Rufai has also played for several clubs in Europe. His European football career included stints in Belgium with K.S.C. Lokeren Oost-Vlaanderen and K.S.K. Beveren, in the Netherlands with Go Ahead Eagles, in Portugal with S.C. Farense and Gil Vicente FC, and in Spain with Hércules CF and Deportivo La Coruña, where he had notable performances and experiences with each team.