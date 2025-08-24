AFRICA
Nigeria kills at least 35 terrorists near Cameroon border, air force says
Nigeria's air force says it has killed at least 35 terrorists in air strikes near the Cameroonian border, following intelligence that the group was planning an attack.
August 24, 2025

Nigeria's air force says it has killed at least 35 terrorists in air strikes near the Cameroonian border, following intelligence that the group was planning an attack on ground troops.

The strikes targeted four assembly points, air force spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame said in a statement on Saturday, adding that communication was later restored with troops who confirmed the area had been secured.

The operation is part of an intensified campaign in the northeast, where the military last week said it had killed 592 terrorists in eight months, surpassing operational gains made in 2024.

SOURCE:Reuters
