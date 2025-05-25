At least 21 gang members have been killed in an operation in Shawu forest in Nigeria’s Katsina State, authorities said on Saturday.

Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Muazu, said a raid was conducted as part of the “Forest Sanity III” Operation in the Faskari area of the state.

Muazu said 21 gang members were neutralised and several others fled with injuries. Security forces also seized 40 motorcycles and a significant amount of ammunition during the raid.

Nigeria has been grappling with armed kidnapping gangs and terror groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP (the West African branch of Daesh), especially in the north.

Despite the death penalty for kidnapping, ransom abductions remain widespread in Nigeria. Armed groups often target rural villages, schools and travelers to demand ransom.