Turkish FM Hakan Fidan heads to Qatar for talks on bilateral cooperation, Gaza
The Türkiye-Qatar bilateral trade volume exceeded $1 billion in 2024.
April 27, 2025

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, as well as Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, during a visit to Qatar, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources has said.

According to the sources, talks are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and coordination on regional developments. A joint press conference with the Qatari prime minister is also expected following their meeting on Sunday.

Fidan last visited Qatar in early February, while Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani travelled to Türkiye earlier this month to attend a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)–Gaza Contact Group, hosted by Fidan in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

Bilateral trade

Ankara and Doha have expanded ties over the past decade through a strategic partnership established in 2014. The two countries hold regular high-level meetings and have signed more than 100 agreements across various sectors.

The High Strategic Committee, co-chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, last met in Ankara in November 2024. The next session is expected to take place in the Qatari capital Doha later this year.

Türkiye and Qatar have shared similar approaches to regional conflicts, particularly on developments in Palestine and Syria.

Both governments have called for an end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and continue to work together through bilateral channels and multilateral groups such as the Gaza Contact Group.

The Türkiye-Qatar bilateral trade volume exceeded $1 billion in 2024.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
