Türkiye’s foreign minister said Wednesday that the country has made significant progress in its relations with the African continent “on the basis of mutual respect and the win-win principle."

Hakan Fidan made the remarks at a joint news conference with Botswana’s Minister of International Relations Phenyo Butale following their meeting at the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Noting that this was Butale’s second visit to Türkiye this year, he said he hosted his counterpart in April during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“Our relations with the continent have now turned into a partnership policy. Today, our flag is flying in almost all African countries,” he said.

Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit

Fidan said Türkiye aims to further strengthen its relations with Africa at next year’s planned 4th Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, expressing confidence in the support of African partners such as Botswana.

He said that Türkiye is taking determined steps to enhance cooperation with Botswana in all areas, noting that the opening of Türkiye’s embassy in Gaborone in 2014 gave significant momentum to bilateral ties.

He told his counterpart that Türkiye is ready to provide the necessary support for Botswana to open an embassy in Türkiye.

“Our economic cooperation with Botswana holds great potential. We aim to hold the 3rd Meeting of the Joint Cooperation Commission in Gaborone in the coming period,” he added.

Boosting trade

Fidan emphasised that Butale joined Monday’s Türkiye-Botswana Business Council Meeting in Ankara, highlighting the importance of boosting trade, investment and infrastructure cooperation to support Botswana’s economic growth and connectivity.

He said Türkiye and Botswana had just signed new agreements and aim to conclude more for mutual benefit, adding that defense industry cooperation is also planned.

He noted that Türkiye will continue offering scholarships to Botswana students and welcomed their preference for studying in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In response to press questions, Fidan added: “Türkiye continues to play a constructive role in resolving conflicts and disputes in Africa,” noting that over the past 22 years, the country has taken major steps in its Africa outreach, using all foreign policy tools in a coordinated, professional manner.

He added that Turkish embassies, now operating in 44 African countries, have been at the forefront of this policy, placing Türkiye among the top nations in terms of diplomatic presence on the continent.