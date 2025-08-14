The UN Security Council rejected the announcement by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of a parallel governing authority in Sudan, warning that it threatens the country’s unity, territorial integrity and regional stability.

“The members of the Security Council rejected the announcement of the establishment of a parallel governing authority in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces,” the council said Wednesday in a statement, expressing “grave concern” that the move could fragment the country and worsen its humanitarian crisis.

It “unequivocally reaffirmed” its commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, stressing that unilateral steps undermining these principles endanger both Sudan’s future and peace in the wider region.

Members cited UN Security Council Resolution 2736 adopted in June, which demands the RSF lift its siege of El Fasher — the capital of North Darfur and a key humanitarian hub — and halt fighting in surrounding areas where famine and extreme food shortages are reported.

Heavy civilian casualties

“The members of the Security Council urged the RSF to allow unhindered humanitarian access to El Fasher,” the statement said, noting reports of a renewed RSF offensive on the city.

The UN Human Rights Office said preliminary information indicated that at least 57 civilians were killed in an attack Monday by the RSF, including 40 displaced people in the Abu Shouk camp.