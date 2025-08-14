AFRICA
UN Security Council rejects Sudan’s rival government
The Security Council calls for immediate ceasefire in El Fasher, says unilateral move by RSF risks deepening conflict.
United Nations Security Council / Reuters
August 14, 2025

The UN Security Council rejected the announcement by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of a parallel governing authority in Sudan, warning that it threatens the country’s unity, territorial integrity and regional stability.

“The members of the Security Council rejected the announcement of the establishment of a parallel governing authority in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces,” the council said Wednesday in a statement, expressing “grave concern” that the move could fragment the country and worsen its humanitarian crisis.

It “unequivocally reaffirmed” its commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, stressing that unilateral steps undermining these principles endanger both Sudan’s future and peace in the wider region.

Members cited UN Security Council Resolution 2736 adopted in June, which demands the RSF lift its siege of El Fasher — the capital of North Darfur and a key humanitarian hub — and halt fighting in surrounding areas where famine and extreme food shortages are reported.

Heavy civilian casualties

“The members of the Security Council urged the RSF to allow unhindered humanitarian access to El Fasher,” the statement said, noting reports of a renewed RSF offensive on the city.

The UN Human Rights Office said preliminary information indicated that at least 57 civilians were killed in an attack Monday by the RSF, including 40 displaced people in the Abu Shouk camp.

Recommended

The council also condemned recent attacks in Sudan’s Kordofan region by various parties, saying they had caused heavy civilian casualties and disrupted humanitarian operations.

Council members stressed that restarting negotiations remains essential to halt the fighting, secure a lasting ceasefire and pave the way for a political settlement involving all Sudanese political and social actors.

They demanded that all sides protect civilians, uphold international law and comply with Resolution 2736, while calling for accountability for serious violations.

Durable peace

The statement also urged all states to avoid actions that could fuel the conflict and to support efforts for a durable peace.

The RSF currently holds parts of North and West Kordofan, pockets in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, and four of Darfur’s five states.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and the RSF has raged since April 2023, killing more than 20,000 people and displacing over 14 million, according to the UN. Research from a US university puts the death toll at about 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
