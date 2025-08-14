The US announced visa restrictions and revocations Wednesday targeting government officials from Africa, Cuba, Grenada, Brazil and former Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officials over their alleged roles in supporting a Cuban program that sends medical workers overseas.
The US State Department said the measures apply to officials and their family members accused of participating in schemes in which Cuban medical professionals are allegedly “rented” to foreign governments at high prices, with most of the revenue allegedly kept by Havana.
Specific officials from Africa, Cuba and Grenada were not identified by the department.
Cuba sent hundreds of healthcare workers to African countries, including Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, to combat the coronavirus pandemic in what was called medical diplomacy.
At the time the US had urged nations not to accept Cuba’s medical missions on charges it exploits its workers, which Havana denied.
The island nation has one of the world’s highest number of doctors per capita, according to the World Health Organisation.