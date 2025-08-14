AFRICA
1 min read
US sanctions officials over Cuba's medical missions to Africa
State Department announces visa restrictions, revocations targeting government officials from Africa, Cuba, Grenada and Brazil
US sanctions officials over Cuba's medical missions to Africa
Cuban doctors hold their national flag as they arrive to combat the spread of the coronavirus in south Africa in April 2020. / Reuters
August 14, 2025

The US announced visa restrictions and revocations Wednesday targeting government officials from Africa, Cuba, Grenada, Brazil and former Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officials over their alleged roles in supporting a Cuban program that sends medical workers overseas.

The US State Department said the measures apply to officials and their family members accused of participating in schemes in which Cuban medical professionals are allegedly “rented” to foreign governments at high prices, with most of the revenue allegedly kept by Havana.

Specific officials from Africa, Cuba and Grenada were not identified by the department.

Recommended

Cuba sent hundreds of healthcare workers to African countries, including Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, to combat the coronavirus pandemic in what was called medical diplomacy.

At the time the US had urged nations not to accept Cuba’s medical missions on charges it exploits its workers, which Havana denied.

The island nation has one of the world’s highest number of doctors per capita, according to the World Health Organisation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us