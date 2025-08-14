The US announced visa restrictions and revocations Wednesday targeting government officials from Africa, Cuba, Grenada, Brazil and former Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officials over their alleged roles in supporting a Cuban program that sends medical workers overseas.

The US State Department said the measures apply to officials and their family members accused of participating in schemes in which Cuban medical professionals are allegedly “rented” to foreign governments at high prices, with most of the revenue allegedly kept by Havana.

Specific officials from Africa, Cuba and Grenada were not identified by the department.