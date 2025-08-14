AFRICA
Namibia expresses deep concern over Israeli plans to occupy Gaza
The decision will worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis marked by hunger, deprivation and the risk of forced starvation, says Namibia's foreign ministry
Smoke rises over buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, Gaza. / AA
August 14, 2025

Namibia expressed deep concern Wednesday over plans by Israel to occupy Gaza City, warning that it will worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in the region.

“This decision stands to significantly worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis marked by hunger, deprivation and the risk of forced starvation,” the Ministry of International Relations and Trade said in a statement.

The ministry welcomed the “condemnation of this plan by compassionate members of the international community.”

The statement urged UN members to fulfill their international duties and take action before a humanitarian disaster of potentially massive scale occurs.

‘Peaceful resolution’

“Namibia continues to advocate for the peaceful resolution of international disputes and remains firmly committed to supporting initiatives that promote and protect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” it said.

Last week, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully occupy Gaza City, drawing a sharp backlash from governments and human rights bodies.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its deadly war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,700 people since October 2023.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

RELATEDTRT Global - Does recognition mean anything while Palestine is being erased?
SOURCE:AA
