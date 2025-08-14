Namibia expressed deep concern Wednesday over plans by Israel to occupy Gaza City, warning that it will worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in the region.

“This decision stands to significantly worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis marked by hunger, deprivation and the risk of forced starvation,” the Ministry of International Relations and Trade said in a statement.

The ministry welcomed the “condemnation of this plan by compassionate members of the international community.”

The statement urged UN members to fulfill their international duties and take action before a humanitarian disaster of potentially massive scale occurs.

‘Peaceful resolution’