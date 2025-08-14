WORLD
Turkish, Qatari FMs meet in Doha to boost strategic ties, discuss Gaza and Syria
Hakan Fidan's meetings in Qatar are expected to address the countries' growing strategic partnership.
Turkish Foreign Minister meets with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in Doha, Qatar. / AA
August 14, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Qatar, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

Fidan arrived in Doha for a two-day visit, the sources said on Wednesday, adding that his meetings are expected to address the countries’ growing strategic partnership in all areas. New avenues for future cooperation are also expected to be discussed.

The meetings, sources said, will also prepare for the countries’ 11th High Strategic Committee meeting, scheduled to be held in Doha this year under co-chairs Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as consultations on regional issues, particularly Gaza and Syria.

RELATEDTRT Global - Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
