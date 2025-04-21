TÜRKİYE
Turkish president extends Easter wishes to Christians
Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses that Anatolia is "a land of peace", underlines religious freedom in his Easter holiday message.
Easter celebrations took place in several cities across Türkiye on Sunday. / AA
April 21, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has wished a happy Easter to all Christians celebrating this religious holiday.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to our Christian citizens, who belong to various churches and denominations, on the occasion of Easter," Erdogan said in a statement on Sunday.

"As members of a civilisation rooted in respect and love, we place great importance on ensuring that all our citizens, who have made Anatolia a land of peace for thousands of years, can freely practice their religion, culture, and traditions," he stressed.

The president wished that the spirit of peace and love brought by Easter, a symbol of unity, fraternity, and sharing, may always accompany humanity.

"With these sentiments, I once again celebrate the Easter holiday of all Christians, especially our Christian citizens, and convey my best wishes for peace and well-being," Erdogan said.

South Africa church holds biggest Easter mass wedding with 800 couples - TRT Afrika

The International Pentecost Holiness Church which organised the ceremonies where some husbands took more wives says polygamy is authorised by the Bible.  First-time brides wore traditional white dresses.

