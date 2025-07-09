SPORTS
Red Bull sack team chief Horner after two decades in charge
Horner oversaw a period of dominance by the team with eight world titles won the drivers' championship eight times
Christian Horner struggled to gain traction in the last 18 months with Red Bull. / Reuters
July 9, 2025

Christian Horner is to leave his role as Red Bull team principal with immediate effect after 20 years, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Englishman oversaw a period of dominance by the team with eight world titles won the drivers' championship eight times, with Max Verstappen winning the past four titles, and six constructors crowns.

However, his fortunes have dipped in the past 18 months after being accused of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour by a female employee.

Although he was cleared, there have been rumblings of discontent within the team, several high-profile departures, and their form has tailed off.

Abrupt departure

"Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing," read the statement from Red Bull.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, paid the departing team chief a fulsome tribute.

"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," he said in a statement.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

SOURCE:AFP
