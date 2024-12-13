SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Rwanda bids for Formula One hosting rights
President Kagame says the aim is to return the sport to Africa to enhance economic growth, tourism, and global visibility.
Rwanda bids for Formula One hosting rights
Formula One chiefs confirmed talks with Rwanda over hosting a Grand Prix. Photo: Rueters  / Others
December 13, 2024

President Paul Kagame announced on Friday Rwanda would bid to host a Formula One race in the capital, Kigali.

The Great Lakes nation has been actively pursuing plans to host an F1 Grand Prix, aiming to return the sport to Africa for the first time since 1993.

It is the latest step in the country's broader strategy to use sports to enhance economic growth, tourism, and global visibility.

"I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa by hosting a Formula One Grand Prix," Kagame said at the opening of FIA General Assemblies in Kigali.

Milestone

The Rwandan leader welcomed the FIA General Assembly being held on the continent as an "important milestone."

It signalled the "goal of the motorsport industry to connect directly with fans and aspiring drivers in Africa," he said.

"It all comes down to respect and giving everyone the chance to contribute where they can."

Critics, including Kagame's opponents, have accused his administration of sportswashing—using high-profile international events to enhance its global reputation while masking serious human rights abuses, muzzling free speech, and curtailing political freedoms.

Serious plan

In August, Formula One chiefs confirmed talks with Rwanda over hosting a Grand Prix, with CEO Stefano Domenicali saying the country was a "serious" option.

Domenicali told Motorsport.com Kigali had presented a serious plan, and the race would be held on a permanent track.

The announcement will also delight one of the sport's biggest superstars, Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion has long called for an African stop on the F1 circuit, backing Rwanda's plans in August and calling the country "one of my favourite places."

"It's amazing that they're so keen to get it," he told ESPN.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us