The race to bring Formula 1 back to Africa is heating up, with South Africa and Rwanda emerging as frontrunners in the bid to host a Grand Prix in 2026 or 2027. Both nations have made significant strides in their efforts, setting the stage for a high-stakes competition.

South Africa recently extended its Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) deadline to March 18, 2025, giving potential partners more time to join the government in its bid.

"Since the publishing of the RFEQI document, the Bid Committee has observed with great pride the interest and positive sentiment in the country around the F1 Bidding process and the prospects of seeing the F1 Grand Prix return to South Africa," the South African F1 Bid Steering Committee said in a statement.

“We are pleased that the Minister has concurred and approved the extension of the submission date... Our priority... is to ensure that the country presents before F1 a comprehensive, sustainable, and financially viable case,” said Bakang Lethoko, F1 Bid-Steering Committee Chairperson.

The committee has also appointed Mlimandlela Ndamase as its spokesperson, stressing it was demonstrating a commitment to transparency.

“As the Bid Committee we are excited and encouraged by the responses and interest shown thus far and are extremely hopeful that the process will deliver a compelling proposal for the F1 to consider and approve,” Lethoko added.

In December last year,Rwanda officially threw its hat into the ring with President Paul Kagame announcing on December 13 that Rwanda is bidding to host a Formula 1 race in its capital, Kigali.

"I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa by hosting a Formula One Grand Prix," Kagame said at the opening of FIA General Assemblies in Kigali.

The return of Formula 1 to Africa after more than three decades is highly anticipated, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also advocating for an African F1 race.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.