AFRICA
2 min read
Türkiye, Egypt join efforts on regional crises, reject Gaza occupation plan
Two countries pledge unified efforts to address Middle East challenges, says Egyptian foreign.
Türkiye, Egypt join efforts on regional crises, reject Gaza occupation plan
Egypt and Türkiye to boost trade to $15B, hold strategic talks this year. / AA
August 9, 2025

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Saturday a consensus with Türkiye on ways to tackle the ongoing crises affecting the region, following a meeting with his Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in El Alamein, Egypt.

In a joint press conference, Abdelatty described the current phase of Egypt-Türkiye relations as a “significant moment of strategic alignment.”

The ministers confirmed their “commitment to unite efforts and employ all available means to confront the Israeli occupation plan and its repercussions,” the official said.

Emergency OIC meeting

Fidan said that Türkiye will convene an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Israel’s plan to fully occupy Gaza.

Recommended

"(Regarding Israel’s Gaza plan) As the Chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, we have decided to call the OIC to a meeting," Fidan told reporters during the press conference.

Fidan also condemned Israel’s intentions, saying: "We completely reject (Israel’s) intention to fully occupy Gaza; this plan is a new phase of Israel’s expansionist and genocidal policy."

He added: "As Türkiye and Egypt, we will continue to stand against such scenarios."

Highlighting humanitarian efforts, Fidan also noted: "We have sent approximately 102,000 tons of humanitarian aid for our brothers in Gaza to date. We thank Egypt for its close cooperation in delivering the aid."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Namibia's central bank lowers 2025, 2026 economic growth forecasts
Rwanda rejects UN's report linking it to civilian deaths in eastern DRC
Sudan paramilitary attack kills over 40 in Darfur camp: rescuers
Nigerian military kills over 100 'bandits' in air, ground raids
Erdogan: UN must undergo serious reform to fulfil mandate as it marks 80th anniversary
Colombia presidential candidate dies after June rally shooting
African Development Bank offers $500m for Ethiopia mega airport
World reacts to Israel's killings of Al Jazeera journalists
Ghana buries officials killed in military helicopter crash
Somali military kills Al Shabab terrorist group's head of finance
Algeria, Somalia set up joint economic team
'Don't forget Gaza': Slain Al Jazeera journalist's final message urges world to stand with Palestine
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye
US indicts Ugandan national for conspiracy to supply weapons worth $58 million
Malnutrition in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 63 in a week: health official
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us