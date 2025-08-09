Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Saturday a consensus with Türkiye on ways to tackle the ongoing crises affecting the region, following a meeting with his Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in El Alamein, Egypt.

In a joint press conference, Abdelatty described the current phase of Egypt-Türkiye relations as a “significant moment of strategic alignment.”

The ministers confirmed their “commitment to unite efforts and employ all available means to confront the Israeli occupation plan and its repercussions,” the official said.

Emergency OIC meeting

Fidan said that Türkiye will convene an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Israel’s plan to fully occupy Gaza.