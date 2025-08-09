Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Saturday a consensus with Türkiye on ways to tackle the ongoing crises affecting the region, following a meeting with his Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in El Alamein, Egypt.
In a joint press conference, Abdelatty described the current phase of Egypt-Türkiye relations as a “significant moment of strategic alignment.”
The ministers confirmed their “commitment to unite efforts and employ all available means to confront the Israeli occupation plan and its repercussions,” the official said.
Emergency OIC meeting
Fidan said that Türkiye will convene an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Israel’s plan to fully occupy Gaza.
"(Regarding Israel’s Gaza plan) As the Chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, we have decided to call the OIC to a meeting," Fidan told reporters during the press conference.
Fidan also condemned Israel’s intentions, saying: "We completely reject (Israel’s) intention to fully occupy Gaza; this plan is a new phase of Israel’s expansionist and genocidal policy."
He added: "As Türkiye and Egypt, we will continue to stand against such scenarios."
Highlighting humanitarian efforts, Fidan also noted: "We have sent approximately 102,000 tons of humanitarian aid for our brothers in Gaza to date. We thank Egypt for its close cooperation in delivering the aid."