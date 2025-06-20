Burundi's constitutional court on Friday approved the results of June's legislative elections, which handed all seats in parliament to the party which has ruled the country for two decades.

The African Great Lakes nation held elections on June 5 in which the incumbent CNDD-FDD party swept 96 percent of the vote - and all 100 seats in parliament.

The opposition and Catholic Church quickly condemned the vote as "rigged".

But the victorious CNDD-FDD party announced Friday that the recount was over.

"The Constitutional Court validated the results of the June 5 legislative and municipal elections!" the party said on X.

100% of vote

In some constituencies, the CNDD-FDD won 100 percent of the vote.

According to a Human Rights Watch report, "ruling party officials and youths intimidated, harassed and threatened the population and censored media coverage to secure a landslide victory."

President Evariste Ndayishimiye took power in June 2020 after the death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza, who had ruled Burundi with for 15 years.

The CNDD-FDD has been accused of hobbling its main adversary, the CNL, which came second in the last elections in 2020.

Burundi ranks as the world's poorest country in GDP per capita, according to the World Bank's 2023 index.

Three-quarters of its 12 million people live below the poverty line.