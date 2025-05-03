By Nuri Aden

Somalia’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Dahir Shire Mohamed, has hailed the country’s new hydrocarbon partnership with Türkiye as a “timely boost” to unlock its vast but underdeveloped natural resources.

He made the remarks during the İstanbul Natural Resources Summit: INRES 2025, a high-level event held in Istanbul, that brought together policymakers, industry leaders, financiers and energy innovators from across the globe.

In an interview with TRT Afrika, the minister underscored Somalia’s commitment to removing barriers that have historically hindered exploration and investment in the country’s natural resources.

“Somalia is rich in mineral and hydrocarbon resources, yet much of it remains unexplored due to underlying challenges,” said Mohamed.

Mining bill

“We are now prioritizing legal reforms and investor confidence. The mining bill, currently in draft form, is before parliament. Once passed, it will pave the way for robust engagement in our extractive industries.”

A cornerstone of the Somalia–Türkiye partnership is the deployment of the Turkish seismic research vessel Oruç Reis to the Indian Ocean. The vessel is conducting a 3D seismic data survey off Somalia’s coast, which is an unprecedented milestone in Somalia’s offshore oil and gas exploration history.

“Türkiye is the only government that has taken significant risks to overcome challenges related to natural resources. For the first time in history, Türkiye’s seismic research vessel Oruç Reis has left the Black Sea and Turkish territorial waters to operate overseas, currently conducting 3D seismic surveys off the coast of Somalia in the Indian Ocean,” Mohamed noted.

“We are optimistic this process will confirm commercially viable reserves,” he added.

Security concerns

Somalia has been waging a decades-long campaign against militant groups operating in the country and the minister said addressing insecurity was part of the efforts to create a more investor-friendly environment.

“Creating a safe and stable environment is essential. Security is the number one priority for companies seeking to explore and operate in Somalia,” he said.

The country’s ultimate goal is to join the ranks of oil-exporting nations, including membership in organizations like OPEC.

“This is our vision—to see Somalia become a reliable energy exporter,” he stated.

He confirmed that Somalia had also signed an onshore exploration agreement with Türkiye, reinforcing bilateral commitment to developing Somalia’s resource wealth.

“Somalia has waited a long time. But now, with the right partnerships and technologies with Türkiye, we are ready to turn our natural wealth into national prosperity,” he said.