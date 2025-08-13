The US has sanctioned an armed group and four mining firms that are allegedly profiting from conflict minerals in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Congolese mining cooperative CDMC, Hong Kong-based East Rise Corporation Limited, Star Dragon Corporation Limited and the armed group, PARECO-FF.
They are allegedly involved in exploiting critical minerals through forced labor, violence against civilians and smuggling operations that fuel instability.
“The conflict minerals trade is exacting a deadly toll on Congolese civilians, fueling corruption, and preventing law-abiding businesses from investing in the DRC,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley said on Tuesday in a statement.
“The US government will continue to take action to support a mining sector that contributes to lasting stability and economic development in the Great Lakes region and secure, reliable global critical minerals supply chains,” the State Department said in a separate statement.