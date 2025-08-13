The US has sanctioned an armed group and four mining firms that are allegedly profiting from conflict minerals in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Congolese mining cooperative CDMC, Hong Kong-based East Rise Corporation Limited, Star Dragon Corporation Limited and the armed group, PARECO-FF.

They are allegedly involved in exploiting critical minerals through forced labor, violence against civilians and smuggling operations that fuel instability.