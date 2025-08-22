History is strewn with dead languages, each a dirge to a community that lost its voice and, with it, maybe something intrinsic to its survival.

The Songhay-Zarma-Dendi people, scattered across Africa's Sahel region, know what it means to hold on to their language amid the mayhem wrought by cultural erosion worldwide.

Rather than wait for linguistic extinction, they gather each August in a different member country to speak, celebrate and strategise in their shared tongue.

Niger's capital city, Niamey, hosted the 2025 edition in August, with over two days of interactions where language served as both a cultural celebration and a practical tool for addressing the region's most pressing challenges.

Prof Mamoudou Djibo, a Nigerien historian and politician who chairs the organising committee, sees these gatherings as vital for more than cultural preservation.

"This international cultural gathering aims, above all, to bring together all the linguistic communities of the Songhay-Zarma-Dendi region. We invite all communities because that is integral to understanding the links and relationships that we don't know about," he tells TRT Afrika.

"Discovery and symbiosis can be the catalyst for cohesion. It can help create what we call 'Amana', or a shared responsibility and obligation between people. Committing to the concept of 'Amana' means people are obliged to respect and cooperate, which, in turn, contributes to national unity."

Transcending language

The Songhay-Zarma-Dendi community's linguistic roots are spread across Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Benin, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Sudan, Nigeria, and southern Algeria's Tab region.

For the people of these diverse territories, the annual gathering serves the dual purpose of keeping their language alive through active use while also providing a platform to address common socio-political and environmental issues.

While the event is focused on language, it also encourages a healthy discourse on the socio-political and cultural challenges confronting the Songhay-Zarma-Dendi people.

Thought leaders from across the spectrum conduct workshops entirely in their native languages, discussing issues ranging from terrorism in the Sahel to the need for environmental conservation and ecological behaviour.