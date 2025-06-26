Vibrant celebration of Bakiga culture unites thousands in Kampala
Organisers said the cultural expressions at the Bakiga festival underscores the community's deep love for tradition and togetherness.
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2025

Thousands of guests converged at Millennium Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, to revel in the rich Bakiga culture, heritage, and unity.

The Bakiga people, also known as Abakiga ("people of the mountains"), are an ethnic group primarily found in southwestern Uganda and northern Rwanda, with a significant concentration in Uganda's Kabale district.

The event, held last weekend, offered a profound cultural immersion that went beyond just music and food. The venue was transformed with traditional props and backdrops, encouraging guests to engage interactively with Bakiga culture.

Organisers emphasised that the variety of flavours on offer was a testament to the rich cultural expressions and the essence of Bakiga Nation, underscoring the community's deep love for tradition and togetherness.

"We are all about celebrating culture, heritage, and the spirit of home," a festival statement read. "The pride and joy on display today aligns perfectly with our brand and our mission to champion authentic Ugandan experiences."

Attendees eagerly posed with artefacts, played traditional drums, and captured memorable moments, all while being enveloped by the vibrant rhythms of Kikiga music.

The Kiga people speak Rukiga, a Bantu language, and are sometimes referred to as the Chiga or Kiga, with the singular form being Omukiga.

Feast for senses

Food stalls offered a diverse array of culinary delights, from grilled meats and fast food to traditional local dishes.

Among the highlights was eabitakuri, a potato-based dish commonly served as a main meal, stuffed with beef, beans, chicken, or groundnut sauce. Guests also enjoyed enturiire, locally made Ugandan drinks crafted from sorghum and honey.

The celebration also featured performances by cultural dance troupes who showcased the rhythm of Bakiga through intricate dance moves and energetic drumwork.

As the evening progressed, the stage welcomed mainstream artists. Ugandan singer-songwriter Shine Omukiga thrilled the crowd with performances in her native Rukiga.

Shine is known for celebrating the rich Bakiga culture through her music through a unique blend of Afro-folk, traditional Kiga sounds, and contemporary rhythms which offers a fusion of soulful storytelling, powerful vocals, and deep cultural themes.

The event concluded with a performance by Ugandan singer-songwriter Ray G, renowned for singing heritage music primarily in Runyankore, a Bantu language also shared with the Bakiga people.

 

