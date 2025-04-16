SPORTS
1 min read
British tennis player apologises for saying opponent 'smells really bad' during match
Harriet Dart asked the umpire to tell Lois Boisson to put on deodorant" during changeover in second set.
British tennis player apologises for saying opponent 'smells really bad' during match
Dart lost 6-0 6-3 to French player Lois Boisson. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

British tennis player Harriet Dart has apologised after asking the chair umpire to tell her opponent to put on deodorant because she “smells really bad”.

Dart lost 6-0, 6-3 to French player Lois Boisson in the first round of the clay-court Rouen Open and was picked up by a microphone during a changeover telling the umpire, “Can you tell her (Boisson) to wear deodorant? ... Because she smells really bad.”

After the footage spread on social media, Dart posted an apology on Instagram and said, "It was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret.”

“That’s not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility," she wrote. "I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I’ll learn from this and move forward.”

Boisson, who made her first WTA Tour appearance of the season and is working her way back up from 303rd in the rankings after injuries, gave a light-hearted response.

Former number one tennis star Alcaraz exits ATP tournament - TRT Afrika

The two-time Grand Slam winner's tough start to 2024 included a four-set defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

🔗

She posted a photo on Instagram of her on court with a Dove deodorant edited into the frame above her hand, tagging the company and writing that they “apparently need a collab”.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us