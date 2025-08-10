South Sudan and Uganda will jointly investigate recent deadly clashes on their border, the South Sudanese army said on Sunday, after six people died in fighting.

Last month, clashes erupted between the Ugandan People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and South Sudanese troops in South Sudan's Central Equatoria state.

It was unclear what had triggered the clashes, with both sides giving differing accounts, which killed five South Sudanese security force members and one Ugandan soldier.

South Sudanese army spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang said the Ugandan army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba had met his counterpart "on the need to immediately de-escalate the worsening security situation along the common border."

Fourteen-member committee

A 14-member committee with "equal representation from both armies" would be established to investigate the "exact causes" of the clashes in Central Equatoria, he said, in a statement posted on Facebook.