Mali has arrested around 20 soldiers suspected of wishing to overthrow the government of President Assimi Goita, sources told AFP on Sunday.

"Since three days ago, there have been arrests linked to an attempt to destabilise the institutions. There have been at least around 20 arrests," a Malian security source told AFP.

A separate source within the army confirmed an "attempt at destabilisation", adding: "We have gone ahead with the necessary arrests."