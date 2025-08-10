August 10, 2025
Mali has arrested around 20 soldiers suspected of wishing to overthrow the government of President Assimi Goita, sources told AFP on Sunday.
"Since three days ago, there have been arrests linked to an attempt to destabilise the institutions. There have been at least around 20 arrests," a Malian security source told AFP.
A separate source within the army confirmed an "attempt at destabilisation", adding: "We have gone ahead with the necessary arrests."
Among those arrested was General Abass Dembele, a former governor of the central Mopti region and a respected military officer.
"Soldiers came early this morning (Sunday) to arrest General Abass Dembele in Kati," on the outskirts of the capital Bamako, a figure close to the officer said.
SOURCE:AFP