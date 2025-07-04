The air hangs heavy with anticipation and nervous energy as groups of young South African boys, clad in traditional attire, stand on the precipice of adulthood.

They are about to partake in a ceremony, usually reserved for those aged between 16 and 20 years. The ceremony would mark their passage into adulthood, a sacred bond with their ancestors and community.

The high point of the ceremony is their circumcision, conducted by a traditional surgeon and supervised by tribal elders. But then, in a horrifying instant, this ancient ritual can go horribly wrong - as it happened in the latest event.

Botched circumcisions

South Africa’s Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC) on Friday, July 4, confirmed the tragic deaths of three initiates from botched circumcisions at ‘‘illegal’’ initiation schools in the North West Province, while ninety others were rescued.

The South African government officially recognises male initiation ceremonies as a cultural practice that marks the transformation of young boys to adulthood, calling it “a profound rite of passage.”

It is deeply embedded in the fabric of South African society, reflecting important ancestral ties, values, and cultural identity.

These rites, which last from a few weeks to six months, vary across communities; among the Xhosa people of the Eastern Cape, for instance. Male initiation involves circumcision and seclusion in specially constructed lodges far away from their communities.

Here, initiates are meant to learn survival skills, cultural traditions, and social responsibilities from tribal elders, often involving specific rituals and dietary restrictions.

Homecoming celebrations feature heavily at the end of the initiation season, where families and friends feast and dance to celebrate the safe return of the young men.

Health and hygiene

However, the sanctity of this tradition is facing a headwind. Last December authorities revealed at least 253 initiates have died at so-called initiation schools in the last six years.

Authorities, in a statement last February, said some initiation schools are run by unqualified traditional surgeons "not adhering to stringent quality health standards during circumcision, which invariably leads to initiates either dying or left permanently disfigured."

The PICC and the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) on Wednesday, July 2nd, said they are still searching for 11 young boys aged between 12 and 15, who went missing after being taken into illegal initiation schools.

The missing boys were residing in Ramatlabama and Tsetse villages in the North West Province. Police, alongside concerned community members, have been conducting searches on the outskirts of the villages.

Striking the balance between protecting teenagers from harm and preserving the culture cherished by the communities has therefore become a critical, complex challenge.

In June, authorities issued a stern warning to all initiation schools, emphasising that their legal status does not exempt them from accountability.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, stated, "any school that contravenes the law, disregards safety regulations, or endangers lives will be closed without hesitation. The law is unequivocal and applies to all."

This warning followed a harrowing previous year, where 94 young lives were lost and 11 individuals suffered severe injuries due to unsafe initiation practices, particularly in the Eastern Cape and Free State Provinces.

RELATED TRT Global - In pictures: South Africa Heritage Day celebrations

While legal initiation schools operate in South Africa, a shadow network of illegal schools continues to operate, the authorities say.

Thebeetsile Keameditse, CoGTA Spokesperson, highlighted the elusive nature of the 'abductor' of the 11 missing children, according to officials.

"The bogus initiation school principal has been operating the school in Tsetse Village and would change his location to avoid being arrested."

The PICC has appealed for assistance to ensure the safe return of initiates, as their well-being becomes increasingly dire.