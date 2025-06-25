TÜRKİYE
Libya, Türkiye sign geological, geophysical MoU on four offshore areas
Libya's state oil company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish state oil company TPAO to conduct a geological and geophysical study of four offshore areas.
Libya has one of the world's largest oil reserves. / Photo: Reuters
21 hours ago

Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) had signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish state oil company TPAO to conduct a geological and geophysical study of four offshore areas, NOC said on Wednesday.

"Discussions were also held regarding conducting a two-dimensional seismic survey (10,000 kilometres long), and processing the data resulting from these surveys within a period not exceeding nine months," Libya's state oil firm said in a statement.

NOC said the agreement was signed in Istanbul by the two companies' executives. It provided no further details.

