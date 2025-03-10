US President has once again come under fire for his comments, this time around on Lesotho, which he described as a country ‘’nobody has ever heard of.’’

The government of Lesotho and many commentators, particularly in Africa, have expressed outrage, saying Trump's comments were insulting to the country and the continent.

"Lesotho is such a significant and unique country in the whole world. I would be happy to invite the president, as well as the rest of the world to come to Lesotho," said Lesotho’s Foreign Affairs Minister Lejone Mpotjoane.

Referring to Trump’s comments as “ignorant and dismissive,” Lejone Mpotjoane said Lesotho is not merely a name on a map, but a proud nation with a rich history and an important role in the global economy.

Minister Mpotjoane did not mince his words: “Trump should speak for himself. It is shocking and disappointing that he claimed no one knows Lesotho, especially given that the US has an embassy here.’’

The furious minister described the comments as ‘‘insulting’’ and invited Trump to go and experience firsthand what Lesotho has to offer.

Quick facts about Lesotho

Lesotho is a nation with a strong sense of identity, a flourishing economy, and an increasing presence on the global stage.

It is a landlocked nation entirely surrounded by South Africa. It’s one of three enclaved countries in the world, alongside Vatican City and San Marino. It covers an area of around 30,355 square kilometres.

With a population of around 2.3 million, it operates as a constitutional monarchy. It gained independence from Britain in October 1966.

King Letsie III serves as current the head of state, while Prime Minister Sam Matekane, who won the 2022 elections, holds executive power as the head of government.

The capital, Maseru, is the largest city and serves as the political, economic, and cultural hub of the country.

The Kingdom in the Sky

But here’s what makes it truly unique: it’s known as the “Kingdom in the Sky” due to its highest base altitude of any country on Earth.

The entire nation is elevated, offering breathtaking landscapes, towering mountains, and deep valleys.

At the heart of Lesotho is its people—the Basotho (singular: Mosotho). The Basotho are known for their deep cultural traditions, resilience, and a strong sense of pride in their heritage.

A key symbol of this pride is the traditional Basotho blanket, a brightly coloured woolen garment worn by both men and women.

Originally used to keep warm, these blankets have become a symbol of status and cultural identity.

The mokorotlo, a conical straw hat primarily worn by men, is another iconic element of Basotho culture. This hat, a national symbol, even appears on the country’s flag.

A resource-rich country

Lesotho has a median age of around 24 years, with a young and growing population. The country also boasts a relatively high literacy rate of around 90%.

Lesotho’s most valuable resource is undoubtedly its people, but it also has rich natural and economic assets. One of these is water, often referred to as “white gold.”

Lesotho plays a crucial role in supplying South Africa with fresh water through the vast Lesotho Highlands Water Project. This not only ensures a steady water supply for South Africa but also generates hydroelectric power for Lesotho.

Tourism is another significant contributor to the country’s economy, drawing visitors with its awe-inspiring landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and outdoor activities. And yes, Lesotho is home to Africa’s only ski resort.

Afriski Mountain Resort, nestled in the highlands, offers skiing and snowboarding in the winter months—an extraordinary sight in a tropical continent known more for its sunshine than its snow.

Lesotho exports clothes to the US

But that’s not all. Lesotho holds a prominent place in the textile industry, earning the title of the “Denim Capital of Africa.”

The country’s garment factories produce jeans for major American brands. In fact, Lesotho is the second-largest clothing exporter to the US under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), with exports valued at $237 million last year alone.

Lesotho's sports industry is expanding rapidly, with football, athletics, and basketball leading in popularity. Other well-liked sports include rugby, cricket, and netball.

Additionally, the country has a rich heritage in horse racing and traditional Basotho stick fighting.

Curiously, Lesotho has also caught the attention of tech billionaire Elon Musk, one of Trump’s biggest allies, who is seeking to expand his Starlink project into the country.