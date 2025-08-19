Wildfires have destroyed acres of farms in Bani Qora in Morocco’s northern Taounate province amid soaring temperatures, according to officials from Morocco’s National Agency for Waters and Forests.

Morocco’s state broadcaster 2M reported that the flames also spread to farmers’ fields in Bani Qora in the same province. No casualties were recorded in the blaze, which erupted in al-Ghararsa forest, according to officials.

“The fire mobilised firefighting teams, local volunteers, authorities, and gendarmerie units, whose combined efforts worked to extinguish it,” the agency said on Monday.

Wildfire warning

On Saturday, Morocco’s National Agency for Waters and Forests warned residents in forest-adjacent areas across several northern and eastern provinces of possible wildfires between Sunday and Wednesday, amid forecasts of a heat wave with temperatures reaching 46°C (114.8F).

Morocco has been battling to contain several outbreaks of wildfires. Last Monday, authorities fought to extinguish forest fires in the northern Chefchaouen province.