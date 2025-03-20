The dust is rising deep inside Kenyan terrain where drivers are tussling to go top of this year's Kenya Safari Rally that kicked off on Thursday.

The event, considered one of the world's toughest, is the third leg in this year’s World Rally Championship (WRC) circuit.

Kenya’s President William Ruto presided over the ceremonial start in the capital, Nairobi, before drivers descend to the Rift Valley to tackle rocky roads, sandy tracks and water crossings. The winners will be crowned on Sunday.

“We will capitalise on this thriving motor racing zeal in our country and the region to grow sports tourism,” President Ruto said. “This will enhance visitor numbers, create employment and spur economic growth.”

The Safari Rally returned to the WRC circuit in 2021 after an absence of nearly two decades and is a big draw to local and foreign motor racing fans.

Welshman Elfyn Evans leads the drivers’ standings by 28 points after winning Rally Sweden last month. Belgian Thierry Neuville, who won the Safari Rally last year, is currently fourth in the WRC standings.