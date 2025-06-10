AFRICA
1 min read
China seeks to expand military ties with South Africa
China's defence minister says the country is committed to work with South Africa to "resist hegemonic practices and bullying".
China seeks to expand military ties with South Africa
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa with China's President Xi Jinping. / Reuters
an hour ago

China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun on Tuesday called for expanding military cooperation with South Africa, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Defense Minister Dong met South Africa’s chief of National Defense Force Rudzani Maphwanya in Beijing.

He called for enhanced efforts to expand bilateral military cooperation, and affirmed China's commitment to working with South Africa to uphold multilateralism, resist hegemonic practices and bullying, oppose power politics, and prevent division and confrontation.

Maphwanya, for his part, expressed gratitude for the Chinese military’s consistent support of the South African Army.

He committed to collaborating with China to deepen practical cooperation in areas such as joint drills, military training, education, personnel development, and maritime security.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa demands repatriation of colonial-era remains
African Union agency says Fitch's downgrade of Afreximbank is 'flawed'
Setting the scene for a SAFE Europe, and Türkiye’s place in the new order
'Weaponising humanitarian aid': Turkish officials condemn Israeli interception of Madleen
Russia says aims to boost military ties in Africa after Wagner exits Mali
Kenya suspends police officers after suspect dies in custody
Swift intervention restores calm in Libya's capital following fresh clashes
Israeli forces take control of Gaza-bound aid ship
'The wound will never heal': Kenyans mark one year since deadly unrest over tax hikes
South Africa's economy 'uniquely vulnerable' due to reliance on coal
Trump's travel ban on mainly African countries set to take effect
Turkish FM Fidan discusses latest situation in Gaza with Egyptian, Jordanian counterparts
Wagner 'replaced' by Russia's Africa Corp in Mali
Kenyan in police custody dies in controversial circumstances
Moroccan king pardons over 1,500 convicts on Eid al-Adha
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us