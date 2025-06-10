China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun on Tuesday called for expanding military cooperation with South Africa, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Defense Minister Dong met South Africa’s chief of National Defense Force Rudzani Maphwanya in Beijing.

He called for enhanced efforts to expand bilateral military cooperation, and affirmed China's commitment to working with South Africa to uphold multilateralism, resist hegemonic practices and bullying, oppose power politics, and prevent division and confrontation.

Maphwanya, for his part, expressed gratitude for the Chinese military’s consistent support of the South African Army.

He committed to collaborating with China to deepen practical cooperation in areas such as joint drills, military training, education, personnel development, and maritime security.