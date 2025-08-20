August 20, 2025
Kenya is in talks with China to convert a dollar-denominated railway loan into Chinese yuan, an aide to the finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg news.
China is Kenya's biggest bilateral lender, and the country took on the debt to construct a $5 billion high-speed railway, one of the country's largest-ever infrastructure projects.
The standard gauge railway line was launched in May 2017 during the administration of Kenya's fourth President Uhuru Kenyatta.
SOURCE:Reuters