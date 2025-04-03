Sleeping during Cabinet meetings is a ‘’serious crime’’.

This is the warning of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to his ministers after observing that some of them were dozing off during crucial Cabinet deliberations.

"When you are in public office, you must have self-censure, self-control. Not to overindulge, not to extend long hours,’’ President Hichilema told officials at a public event on Monday.

‘‘In Cabinet, somebody is sleeping at 10 hours. The question is, where were they? At 10 hours, if you can start gonking there. To me, that is a crime. A serious crime,’’ the visibly worried president warned.

The Zambian President did not mention any particular minister, but said he had spoken to the erring officials privately ‘‘over and over’’ without meaningful progress.

He, therefore, felt compelled to speak about the problem publicly because of its seriousness and negative impact on performance.

Leaking secrets

"So, how do you participate in a meeting where at 10 hours in a cabinet meeting you are sleeping? What's the issue? Self-control, indulgence, self-control. The message is that you are not interested in the deliberation of Cabinet on behalf of all of these. So, why are you sitting there?" Hichilema queried.

Hichilema made the comments on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of new Local Government Minister Gift Sialubalo, where he urged officials to put the interest of the citizens above personal interests.

He expressed concern that some ministers leak official secrets, which sometimes go viral on social media.

‘‘And some people develop a knack, confidential issues, the following day they're in social media. But there were only six of us in that meeting. How has this happened? It means one of the people there (leaked the secrets), especially during happy hours,’’ he said.

He also warned officials against excessive drinking of alcohol, suggesting this could affect the discharge of their official duties.

Hichilema’s comments have sparked mixed reactions on social media, both within and outside Zambia, with some saying the remarks show he is serious about holding his appointees to account.

However, others suggest he should have taken drastic disciplinary measures against the officials, who are paid with taxpayers’ money, instead of the public outburst.

Elections ahead

Some commentators outside the country point out that the attitude of some officials sleeping during functions is not peculiar to the Southern African country, citing officials in their own countries.

Hichilema did not reveal the kind of punishment that awaits erring officials. However, he had addressed performance issues in the past and sacked several senior officials.

Hakainde Hichilema became Zambian President in 2021 after defeating then-incumbent Edgar Lungu.

Before that victory, the 62-year-old president had contested for the presidency five times without success.

Zambia is rich in a variety of minerals, including produces copper, cobalt, gold, nickel, manganese and gemstones, but it has faced serious economic challenges, including huge foreign debts.

However, during Monday’s event, Hichilema praised the country’s recent economic growth despite the obstacles.

He is expected to seek re-election next year. There have been speculations that he may again face his predecessor and archrival, Edgar Lungu, in the election, although Lungu is currently barred from running following a court case.