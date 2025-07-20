SPORTS
Usyk beats Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
"Now I want to go back home, now I want to make a choice, what next, I will continue boxing, I will continue training," Usyk said post-fight.
Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois - WBC, WBO, WBA & IBF World Heavyweight Titles / Reuters
July 20, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round and became the undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time.

The undefeated southpaw retained on Saturday his WBA, WBC and WBO belts and regained the IBF belt he relinquished just over a year ago.

The Ukrainian dropped Dubois with a heavy left midway through the fifth round to end the bout at a packed Wembley Stadium.

This marks the second time he had beaten Dubois, at 27 some 11 years his junior, after a ninth-round stoppage success in Krakow, Poland, in 2023.

Usyk told a post-fight press conference that while he was looking forward to an extended rest, and was unsure of his next opponent, he still wanted to continue his brilliant career.

"I prepare three-and-a-half months, I don't see my family, my wife," he said. "Every day I live with my team, with 14 guys, in one house, every day only one face.”

"Now I want to go back home, now I want to make a choice, what next, I will continue boxing, I will continue training.”

SOURCE:TRT World
