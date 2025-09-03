North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined Chinese President Xi Jinping at a massive military parade in Beijing, an unprecedented show of unity that drew swift warnings from Washington.
Xi shook hands with both leaders and walked between them down a red carpet toward Tiananmen Square, where thousands of people sang patriotic songs, soldiers marched in formation, and a gun salute marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.
"The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable and humanity’s cause of peace and development will prevail," Xi said in a speech that warned the world faced a "choice of peace or war."
The 70-minute spectacle capped a week of diplomacy in which Xi hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, where he denounced Western "bullying behaviour."
Putin defended Russia’s war in Ukraine, while Xi sought to position China as the hub of regional alliances outside Western influence.
Kim’s appearance marked his first public encounter with both Xi and Putin at the same event, and only his second reported trip abroad in six years.
He arrived in Beijing by train with his daughter Kim Ju-ae and was welcomed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Military enthusiasts noted rehearsals included anti-ship missiles, drones, missile defence systems and what was believed to be a new laser weapon.
Officials said all equipment was domestically produced and in active service.
Trump weighs in
US President Donald Trump, asked about the high-profile gathering, accused the three leaders of plotting against Washington.
"I’m not concerned at all, no," he said, but added they were "conspiring against the US" in Beijing.
"Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!"
The leaders in attendance also included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
The parade commemorated China’s victory in the country’s struggle against Japanese occupation during World War II.
The last major military parade marking the occasion was held in 2015.