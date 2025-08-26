For July 2024, I waka enta one kain meeting wit one European Union leader to yarn about di matter wey dey happen for Gaza. But as di man open him mouth talk, di first thing wey comot na, “We [di EU] no get any relevance at all.”

Wetin di man talk dat day shock me well-well because e dey open mouth talk wetin no match wetin European leaders dey talk for public.

As e dey pass him tablet round di table show satellite pictures wey dem don gather of di Gaza areas wey dem don destroy, e talk say: “Israel dey clear di place one by one so Gaza no go fit dey livable again. So as di war finish, di people no go get choice but to comot.”

E still yab di EU for di way dem dey do. “We go give Gaza people food and bandage for morning, then for night we go give Israel bomb. So if people die, dem no go die for empty belle, and if dem survive, dem fit use plaster for dia wound.”

Wetin comot from di talk na di bitter truth: most European governments dey give Israel free hand to continue di war, even if some dey make fake noise say dem wan ceasefire. At most, some EU leaders dey beg Israel make dem “kill less people,” like say make di death no pass 100, so Gaza no go dey for headline.

But e take more than one year after dat meeting before Western leaders begin dey accept di basic truth about di genocide, even if na sugarcoat dem dey use talk am.

But why di vexation start now, when dem don sabi wetin Israel dey plan since?

From di beginning, Israel don make am clear say dem get plan to finish Gaza people and di strategy dem go use – mass killing, starvation, destruction, and ethnic cleansing. Wetin Israel dey do now no be new thing; na di continuation of wetin dem don dey do since.

Where di world dey for di past 19 years of heavy blockade and di plenty military attack wey Gaza don face?

Dis Western way of doing no start for October 7, 2023.

Even before di genocide wey dey happen now, Gaza and Palestine don dey pushed aside and ignored for years. Di UN don talk since 2018 say di blockade wey Israel put don make Gaza no fit dey livable again.

But wetin dem dey talk for di big oga meeting na di Abraham Accords wey no even put Palestinians for mind, or even throw dem under bus.

For long, di only time Gaza go enter headline na when Hamas fire rocket. Di wahala wey Israel dey cause for Palestinians – whether for Gaza or di occupied West Bank – no even dey enter Western media.

For months after October 7, Western leaders dey wave off Israel’s clear genocidal plan as “emotional” or “exaggeration.” Dem go talk say “Israeli society dey trauma and shock,” but Palestinians dey ask, “wetin of our own trauma?”

Even before October 7, over 90 percent of Gaza pikin dem don get PTSD, and majority of di people dey suffer depression. Most Palestinians don survive three wars, ten military attacks, and two ground invasions, but you no go see dem dey make genocidal statements.

Even before October 7, di years 2022 and 2023 na di bloodiest for di occupied West Bank, but for di eyes of di “international community,” Palestinians no get right to fight back, find revenge, or even vex for Israel.

Another excuse wey di West dey use na say if dem criticise Israel for public, e go spoil di ceasefire and prisoner swap talk because Hamas go “harden dia position” and no go gree.

No matter how many Israeli reports show say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu na di one wey dey spoil ceasefire efforts for months, and how Hamas dey flexible, dis same excuse still dey today.

Why di sudden change?

For May ending, Palestinians for Gaza begin get hope as European leaders start dey talk strong against Israel starvation policy. Even Germany – one of Tel Aviv strong ally – break silence talk say Israel war “no fit dey justified again.”