Last month, China show di world dia plan to create one global body wey go dey manage artificial intelligence (AI). Di idea na to make sure say everybody fit get equal access to di technology, encourage beta collaboration between countries, and solve wahala like hardware restrictions and di limit wey dey for talent exchange.

Six months before dat one, 58 countries gather for Paris to support one declaration wey dem call “inclusive and sustainable AI.” But di United States and United Kingdom no gree sign am. Even though di approach dey different, di pattern still remain di same. Di race to control AI dey move faster pass di effort to regulate am.

Artificial intelligence na big tool wey dey boost economy, security systems, and geopolitical power. Over di past ten years, e don waka comot from tech labs enter military targeting systems, government procurement, and di main infrastructure wey countries dey use. Di question now na whether e fit dey properly regulated or not.

When di same AI model fit help person pass medical licensing exam today, and tomorrow e fit create realistic deepfake videos, e don clear say di tools wey dey ground to monitor AI no fit match di speed and power wey di technology get.

Di regulatory systems wey dey ground before na for slow advances and small applications. Dem no design am for systems wey fit produce human-level text, analyse satellite images in seconds, or control fleets of autonomous machines. Dis gap na wetin dey make people dey call for new ways to manage AI wey go fit handle di speed and di kind wahala wey e fit cause.

For international level, di way wey new technology dey change di risk for conflict and instability na wetin dey drive di governance debate. Some technology fit reduce risk by improving communication or verification, but others, especially di ones wey dey give advantage for battlefield, dey increase military spending and arms race. AI dey fall for di second group.

Di success of AI for surveillance, targeting, and autonomous systems dey make people believe say if dem no catch up, dem go dey at serious disadvantage. In theory, agreements fit help set limits to avoid competition wey no dey stable. But for reality, dis kain deals no dey common because of distrust and di dual-use nature of AI.

For inside countries, regulation fit work if di government get di power and knowledge to manage am. But for global level, di way AI dey spread make am almost impossible to create rules wey everybody go follow.

For domestic level, governments fit pass laws, create rules, and make sure say developers dey comply. Dis na where culture, law, and economy fit reflect for di way dem dey manage AI. But di ability to regulate AI no dey equal for all countries. E need advanced infrastructure, people wey sabi di technology, and institutions wey fit adjust rules as di technology dey change.