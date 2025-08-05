For September 2024, Burkina Faso sign one agreement wit Iran Atomic Energy Organisation to take dia partnership for nuclear research and training go higher level.

Dis agreement show say Burkina Faso dey look nuclear mata wit serious eye, and e be new step wey dem never take before.

No forget say na dis same Burkina Faso wey military coup happen for 2022, wey dem comot di Western-backed government wey dey power dat time. Di coup even lead to di French military base wey dey dia to pack comot.

So, di kain nuclear plan wey Burkina Faso dey chase no be by mistake. Di anti-imperialist stand wey dem dey take dey push dem to find political freedom wey no go dey under Western control.

Burkina Faso sabi say one way wey dem fit take stand gidigba against Western influence na to get strong military power wey go fit scare anybody.

But dem sef go don see wetin dey happen to Iran now. Burkina Faso sabi, or at least dem suppose sabi, say to pursue nuclear programme no go be small work.

Di lesson wey Burkina Faso and other African countries fit learn from di wahala wey dey surround Iran nuclear programme be say di West and dia allies no go gree make any Third World country get nuclear power easily.

Iran nuclear programme don be example for dis mata. Iran dey always talk say dia nuclear programme na for peace, no be for weapon.

But Israel, United States, and di whole Western world no wan hear dat one. Dem dey push make Iran stop di programme because dem dey fear say e fit be threat to Israel.

Di West dey claim say Iran dey support terrorism and wan use nuclear weapon, but di real reason be say Iran na Islamic country wey dey close to Israel.

If Iran fit develop nuclear weapon, di West dey see am as big wahala for Israel.