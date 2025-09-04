Di most recent and biggest Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) summit don bring plenty leaders together for China. Over 20 countries and 10 international organisations show face for di event.
Some people dey see SCO as somtin wey wan challenge di US, but dat kain idea no too correct. Di future of di organisation no dey depend on wetin Washington dey do, but na how di members go fit manage dia own wahala and relationship.
For SCO to become big player for di world, dem need to look within demself, settle dia differences, and work as one body wey dey functional.
Di foundation of SCO na di ‘Shanghai Spirit’, wey dey talk about trust, benefit, equality, and respect for different cultures. After Soviet Union collapse, di founding members come together to secure borders, fight terrorism, and create new way for international relationship.
SCO don become strong platform for countries to protect dia independence, support multipolar world, and stand against wetin dem see as America one-sided power.
For security, SCO don achieve plenty, especially for di fight against terrorism. Dem be di first to create military trust for border areas, wey don turn thousands of miles of land into peaceful zones of cooperation.
Dem don also boost law enforcement, security cooperation, and dey push back foreign interference. All dis don help dem manage wahala and keep di region stable.
For economy, SCO agenda dey show better promise for di future. Even though political matter dey make headline, na economic cooperation go really hold di organisation together.
SCO dey important for China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), wey dey help build big infrastructure projects and increase trade for di Eurasia region. President Xi Jinping don talk say trade between China and SCO countries don pass $500 billion, and China investment don reach $84 billion.
Di result na better connection network, like 14,000 kilometres of international roads and over 110,000 China-Europe freight train journeys.
For di 25th Heads of State Council Summit for Tianjin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk say Türkiye dey ready to strengthen dia relationship with SCO. E praise di organisation as place to find solution to wahala and improve energy security and infrastructure partnership.
Since Türkiye become 'dialogue partner' for 2012, dem don dey show interest to work with SCO. Dis na part of Ankara plan to balance dia Western alliance with new partnership for East.
By joining SCO events and meeting with members like China and Russia, Türkiye dey use dia position to promote trade, energy, and security for di region. Dis dey help dem follow independent foreign policy and get influence for di changing world.
But even with all dis success, SCO still get big challenges. Di organisation get members wey no dey agree, like di border wahala between India and China, and di tension between India and Pakistan.
Even though SCO charter dey talk about peaceful resolution, dem never fit act as good mediator. Di new members like Iran and Belarus dey add more complexity to di group.
For SCO to succeed, dem need to move from just talk-talk to action. Dem need better system wey go fit deliver results, because di current way wey one member fit block decision no dey help.
For di Tianjin Summit, President Xi introduce di Global Governance Initiative, wey get five principles: respect sovereignty, follow international law, practice multilateralism, focus on people, and take action.
Dis initiative dey respond to di world wahala for development, security, and governance. Di main question no be whether SCO fit handle US pressure, but whether dem fit solve dia own internal wahala.
SCO need to settle dia divisions, strengthen dia institutions, and focus on economic goals. Dis go require dem to create development bank and open security threat response centre fast.
If SCO fit move from just talk-talk to action, dem go become strong organisation wey fit last for di 21st century. Di power to achieve dis dey dia hand.