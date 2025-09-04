Di most recent and biggest Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) summit don bring plenty leaders together for China. Over 20 countries and 10 international organisations show face for di event.

Some people dey see SCO as somtin wey wan challenge di US, but dat kain idea no too correct. Di future of di organisation no dey depend on wetin Washington dey do, but na how di members go fit manage dia own wahala and relationship.

For SCO to become big player for di world, dem need to look within demself, settle dia differences, and work as one body wey dey functional.

Di foundation of SCO na di ‘Shanghai Spirit’, wey dey talk about trust, benefit, equality, and respect for different cultures. After Soviet Union collapse, di founding members come together to secure borders, fight terrorism, and create new way for international relationship.

SCO don become strong platform for countries to protect dia independence, support multipolar world, and stand against wetin dem see as America one-sided power.

For security, SCO don achieve plenty, especially for di fight against terrorism. Dem be di first to create military trust for border areas, wey don turn thousands of miles of land into peaceful zones of cooperation.

Dem don also boost law enforcement, security cooperation, and dey push back foreign interference. All dis don help dem manage wahala and keep di region stable.

For economy, SCO agenda dey show better promise for di future. Even though political matter dey make headline, na economic cooperation go really hold di organisation together.

SCO dey important for China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), wey dey help build big infrastructure projects and increase trade for di Eurasia region. President Xi Jinping don talk say trade between China and SCO countries don pass $500 billion, and China investment don reach $84 billion.

Di result na better connection network, like 14,000 kilometres of international roads and over 110,000 China-Europe freight train journeys.