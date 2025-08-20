Dem dey call di Turkish office "Presidency of di Turks abroad and related diaspora communities". Di ambassador tok am for meeting with di Chairman of Nigerians for Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa for Abuja.



Di new Turkish Ambassador say Turks wey dey outside Turkey reach about 7.5 million. 6.5 million of dem dey Europe, and plenty dey USA too. E talk say di Turks for abroad dey involved for politics for dia different countries, and some even don hold big political positions for Europe.



Poroy talk say e wan know more about Nigeria pipo for abroad because di kontri diaspora and Turkish diaspora get some similarities. But e also tok say e no easy to know di exact number of pipo for abroad.



For her side, Mrs Dabiri welcome di ambassador and tok say Nigeria and Turkish diaspora really resemble. She mention say di new NiDCOM Diaspora Registration Portal go help to register Nigerians for abroad, to make communication, support, and goment planning better.



She also tok about NiDCOM programs like Diaspora Investment Summit, National Diaspora Day, and Diaspora Merit Awards wey dey celebrate Nigerian pipo wey do well for abroad and encourage dem to help develop di kontri.



Dem two agree say dem go like work together more and learn from how each oda how dem dey handle dia diaspora matters. Di ambassador promise say Turkey go welcome Nigerian delegation for more tok later.