Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok say dem no go siddon look as Palestinians dey suffer for di hand of Israel attack, and e blast Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We no fit just dey look as di wahala for Palestine dey happen, wey Netanyahu dey cause,” na wetin Erdogan yarn on Wednesday for di opening ceremony of Mevlid-i Nebi Week for Ankara.

Di president still talk say Turkey matter no dey end for dia own border alone, as e show support for Muslim countries wey dey face wahala.

“Half of our heart dey here; di other half dey for Gaza, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan, where di Islamic world dey bleed,” na wetin e tok.

Erdogan come still tok about unity, as e yarn say: “We dey see all Muslims as di bricks of di same building, di parts of di same body.”

Even with all di wahala wey dey happen for di region, di president encourage people make dem no lose hope.