Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok say dem no go siddon look as Palestinians dey suffer for di hand of Israel attack, and e blast Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“We no fit just dey look as di wahala for Palestine dey happen, wey Netanyahu dey cause,” na wetin Erdogan yarn on Wednesday for di opening ceremony of Mevlid-i Nebi Week for Ankara.
Di president still talk say Turkey matter no dey end for dia own border alone, as e show support for Muslim countries wey dey face wahala.
“Half of our heart dey here; di other half dey for Gaza, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan, where di Islamic world dey bleed,” na wetin e tok.
Erdogan come still tok about unity, as e yarn say: “We dey see all Muslims as di bricks of di same building, di parts of di same body.”
Even with all di wahala wey dey happen for di region, di president encourage people make dem no lose hope.
“We no dey hopeless, and we no go ever dey hopeless. Even with di injustice, inequality and oppression wey dey our area, we no go ever gree make despair take over,” na wetin e talk.
Israel don launch serious military attack for Gaza, wey don kill more than 63,700 Palestinians for Gaza since late 2023. Di attack don scatter di area, and dem dey face hunger wey Israel cause.
For August 8, Israel Security Cabinet approve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to dey gradually take over Gaza again, starting with Gaza City.
Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and di former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.
Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war wey dem carry go di enclave.