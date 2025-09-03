Five defence companies from Turkey don land for di global top 100 most valuable defence firms list for 2025, according to Defence News' Top 100 list.

Aselsan na di most valued Turkish defence company for di list, wey rank 43rd wit $3.54 billion for defence revenue.

Meanwhile, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) dey for 47th position, Roketsan for 71st, Asfat for 78th, and MKE for 80th.

TAI climb three steps compared to di previous year list, ASFAT jump 16 steps, while MKE rise by four.