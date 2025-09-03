TURKISH
Di list get 48 companies from di US, six from di UK, five each from Turkey, France, and China, four from Germany, and three each from South Korea and Israel.
3 Septemba 2025

Five defence companies from Turkey don land for di global top 100 most valuable defence firms list for 2025, according to Defence News' Top 100 list.

Aselsan na di most valued Turkish defence company for di list, wey rank 43rd wit $3.54 billion for defence revenue.

Meanwhile, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) dey for 47th position, Roketsan for 71st, Asfat for 78th, and MKE for 80th.

TAI climb three steps compared to di previous year list, ASFAT jump 16 steps, while MKE rise by four.

For di top 10 companies for di list, six na from di US, two from China, and one each from di UK and France.

Lockheed Martin still hold di number one spot wit $68.39 billion for defence revenue, followed by RTX and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation.

Northrop Grumman dey for fourth position, General Dynamics for fifth, while BAE Systems dey sixth.

Boeing dey seventh, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited dey eighth, L3Harris Technologies dey ninth, and Thales dey tenth.

