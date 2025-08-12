When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan land for Mogadishu for 2011, Somalia dey face serious wahala. Drought and fight don push di East African country wey get 18 million people near starvation. For almost 20 years, no leader from outside Africa don visit di place.

President Erdoğan visit no be just another waka wey dey based on politics and money matter, but e mark di beginning of partnership wey go change di way dem dey relate with Africa.

For di 14 years wey don pass, Turkish contractors don do 2,031 projects wey worth $97 billion for di continent, na wetin Anadolu Agency talk. Turkish Airlines dey land for 62 African cities for 41 countries. About 62,000 African students dey study for Turkish universities.

From Tanzania Standard Gauge Railway, wey dem dey call di most advanced rail network for Africa, to Rwanda Kigali Convention Centre, Senegal 50,000-seat Olympic Stadium and Blaise Diagne International Airport for Dakar, Turkish companies don help change Africa infrastructure.

Turkey partnership with Africa no stop for concrete and steel. Di Maarif Foundation dey run schools for 27 African countries. President Erdoğan don visit 31 African countries 53 times, making am di only world leader wey don waka reach dat level for di continent. Ankara believe say di approach dey based on shared history, mutual understanding and partnership wey go benefit both sides, different from di Western countries wey dey focus on colonial history and dey do like say dem sabi pass.

Ibrahim Mukhtar, wey sabi Turkish-African relations, talk say, "Africa get plenty potential. E be di richest continent for resources. With Turkey willingness to share wetin dem sabi and di way dem dey open to deeper partnership, Africa fit use di opportunity to choose Turkey as better partner among di competitors."

Prof Ahmet Kavas, Turkish diplomat and scholar, explain say di relationship dey different from di usual partnerships. "E be win-win relationship. Turkey dey gain as dem dey help other countries gain. Most times, Africa no dey get better share when dem dey deal with other countries. Di balance suppose dey like 50:50 or at least 40:60, but for Africa, e no even reach 10%. European and some Asian countries dey come for raw materials," e talk.

For Somalia, di partnership with Turkey don show how di relationship dey work. "I believe say Somalia fit get better power with di resources wey dem get," Erdoğan talk for 2011. After dat visit, Turkey start one of di biggest humanitarian efforts wey later expand into bigger cooperation.

Mukhtar talk say Turkey don help build government institutions after di civil war. "Dem don help rebuild ministries, parliament and other institutions. Turkey no dey fear to do dis kind work," e add.

For 2022, Turkey sign agreement with Somalia to train di navy and rebuild di force. Dis dey follow di Camp TURKSOM wey dem build for Mogadishu for 2017 to train Somali soldiers.

Di connection between Turkey and Africa don tey, e start from Ottoman Empire time, especially for North and East Africa. For 1960s, as African countries dey gain independence, Turkey dey support dem. For 2005, Ankara declare di year as "The Year of Africa."

Since di African Union make Turkey strategic partner for 2008, di relationship don grow. African embassies for Turkey don increase from 10 to 38 by 2024, while Turkey embassies for Africa don grow from 12 for 2002 to 44 for 2024. High-level visits between di two sides don pass 500 for di last five years.