Di President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, don tok say e dey very important make dem develop dia own air defence systems, especially as di security challenges wey dem dey face now don increase.
Erdogan talk dis one on Wednesday for di groundbreaking ceremony of defence company Aselsan for Ankara. E say, "No country wey no fit develop dia own air defence system fit look di future with confidence for di kind challenges we dey face now."
E still add say, "Today, we dey give our brave army di Sky Dome systems, wey get 47 vehicles wey worth $460 million. Dis one go make our friends get confidence and our enemies dey fear."
Erdogan emphasize say with di Steel Dome air defence system, Türkiye go dey for "another level" for air defence matter.
E also tok say di addition of three HISAR medium-range air defence systems plus 21 vehicles go make Türkiye get more power for medium-range defence. E still mention say Türkiye dey share dia defence industry systems with dia friends and allies, and dis one dey help increase dia diplomatic strength.
AI-based command, control software
Erdogan talk say Aselsan dey play big role for di Steel Dome project, apart from di system development. E mention say di company don also develop artificial intelligence-based command and control software wey go make all di systems for di field fit communicate and work together instantly.
Di president tok say dis software go be di backbone of di Steel Dome, and e go make hundreds of air defence systems for di field work as one single system.
Di Secretary of Defence Industries for Türkiye, Haluk Gorgun, wey also attend di ceremony, talk say di localisation rate for di defence industry don reach 83 percent. E add say dem don build user network for 185 countries, and di annual export volume don reach almost $7.5 billion.
Gorgun talk say di Ogulbey Technology Base wey dem lay di foundation today go be di place wey dem go develop future command and control systems, advanced communication networks, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence-based defence algorithms.
Di CEO of Turkish defence company Aselsan, Ahmet Akyol, talk say dem don take historic step today. E say, "We dey excited as we dey start $1.5 billion investment for our new Ogulbey campus wey dey cover 6,500 acres."