Di President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, don tok say e dey very important make dem develop dia own air defence systems, especially as di security challenges wey dem dey face now don increase.

Erdogan talk dis one on Wednesday for di groundbreaking ceremony of defence company Aselsan for Ankara. E say, "No country wey no fit develop dia own air defence system fit look di future with confidence for di kind challenges we dey face now."

E still add say, "Today, we dey give our brave army di Sky Dome systems, wey get 47 vehicles wey worth $460 million. Dis one go make our friends get confidence and our enemies dey fear."

Erdogan emphasize say with di Steel Dome air defence system, Türkiye go dey for "another level" for air defence matter.

E also tok say di addition of three HISAR medium-range air defence systems plus 21 vehicles go make Türkiye get more power for medium-range defence. E still mention say Türkiye dey share dia defence industry systems with dia friends and allies, and dis one dey help increase dia diplomatic strength.

