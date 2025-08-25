By di year 2016, five years afta di Syrian civil war start, di conflict don turn to one kain wahala wey involve plenty foreign countries and different non-state groups wey dey fight for power.

Di Assad government, wey don weak because of di long fight, still dey hold ground for di West side of Syria because of di help wey dem dey get from outside. Meanwhile, Daesh dey control Raqqa and di Euphrates Valley.

For northern Syria, di PYD/YPG, wey dey linked to di PKK group and dey get support from Western countries, dey expand dia control steady.

Dis kain division for Syria political and land matter affect Türkiye directly. By di middle of 2016, Ankara dey face plenty wahala as di area dey scatter anyhow.

As di government for Syria no fit control di southern border again, terrorist groups and other non-state actors dey take over. Dis one come make di threat to Türkiye national security clear well well.

From Ankara side, di way di groups dey take over no be new balance, but e be like say dem dey try surround dem strategically.

For di southern border, Daesh dey attack Turkish towns and civilians with suicide bomb and rocket. For di north of Aleppo, di PYD/YPG dey try create one terror corridor wey fit scatter di region peace.

No other NATO country dey face di kain immediate and complex threat wey Türkiye dey face. To stop di wahala, Ankara don dey propose make dem create safe zone for northern Syria.

But di proposals wey Türkiye dey give international organisations and di big players for di conflict no get better support. As di threats dey increase and no better help dey come, Ankara decide say military action na di only way to protect dia country.

On August 24, 2016, Türkiye launch Operation Euphrates Shield, wey dem base on Article 51 of di UN Charter wey talk say every country get right to defend demsef.

Di operation get two main goals: to clear Daesh from di border area and to stop di PYD/YPG from joining dia territories together for northern Syria.