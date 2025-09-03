TURKISH
Emine Erdogan call for stronger co-operation for SCO summit event
Di gathering give chance for participants to share ideas about cultural heritage and di values wey dem get in common, statement tok.
I dey hope say dis kain meeting wey we do go make our two kontris become padi-padi pass before. — Emine Erdogan tok. / Turkish Presidency
3 Septemba 2025

Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan, don join cultural programme wey Chinese First Lady, Peng Liyuan, host for di side of di 25th Council of Heads of State Summit of di Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Peng welcome her warmly as she arrive di event, wey bring di wives of heads of state together for family foto before dem attend cultural programme wey show di different traditions of di countries wey dey participate, na wetin Turkish Presidency talk for statement on Monday.

Di first ladies of Nepal, Armenia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Egypt, and Uzbekistan, plus di daughter of di Iranian president, dem sef dey di event.

Di gathering give chance for di participants to share ideas about cultural heritage and di values wey dem get in common, di statement tok.

After di event, Emine Erdogan share her thoughts for social media, she talk say she dey happy to join di meeting wey Peng host.

“For dis special programme, we see di cultural and architectural beauty of Tianjin, we talk friendly and share ideas about values like peace, family, environment and cultural cooperation,” na wetin she tok.

“I dey hope say dis kind meaningful meetings go make di bond between our countries strong well well.”

China President, Xi Jinping, na im host di two-day summit of SCO leaders plus “SCO plus,” wey gather about 20 heads of state and government, plus leaders of international organisations.

Na di biggest gathering of SCO since dem form di group for 2001, and na di fifth time wey China dey host am.

