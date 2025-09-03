Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan, don join cultural programme wey Chinese First Lady, Peng Liyuan, host for di side of di 25th Council of Heads of State Summit of di Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Peng welcome her warmly as she arrive di event, wey bring di wives of heads of state together for family foto before dem attend cultural programme wey show di different traditions of di countries wey dey participate, na wetin Turkish Presidency talk for statement on Monday.

Di first ladies of Nepal, Armenia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Egypt, and Uzbekistan, plus di daughter of di Iranian president, dem sef dey di event.

Di gathering give chance for di participants to share ideas about cultural heritage and di values wey dem get in common, di statement tok.

After di event, Emine Erdogan share her thoughts for social media, she talk say she dey happy to join di meeting wey Peng host.