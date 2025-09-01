TURKISH
Chinese leader Xi praise Turkey for dia 'self-reliance'
Di Chinese oga hold one-on-one tok with President Erdogan for Tianjin, before di SCO Summit.
Xi yarn say strong China-Turkey friendship dey benefit both kontries well-well, and dey also help oda kontries for di Global South. / AA
1 Septemba 2025

Presido for China, Xi Jinping, don yarn say China and Turkey suppose join hand well-well to align di Belt and Road Initiative wit di Middle Corridor Initiative. E also praise Türkiye spirit of 'self-reliance'.

Xi talk dis one on Sunday, say China and Turkey na two strong countries wey dey rise for di Global South, and dem get di spirit of 'independence and self-reliance.' Na wetin Beijing Foreign Ministry tok for dia statement.

Di talk happen when Xi meet wit di Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for Tianjin, di northern port city, before di dinner wey Xi host for leaders wey attend di Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Xi tok say, 'To keep di high-level development of China-Turkey relationship go benefit both countries and di Global South.'

E still add say di two countries suppose follow di trend of 'peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results,' make dem help each oda achieve beta prosperity, raise dia strategic partnership, and work together to build beta global governance system wey go dey fair and just.

‘Political mutual trust’

Xi yarn say next year go mark 55 years wey China and Turkey don dey do diplomatic relationship, and dis one na good chance to take dia partnership to di next level.

E talk say make dem build political trust, support each oda for di matter wey concern dia core interest, and work together for counter-terrorism and security.

Xi still yarn say make dem deepen dia cooperation, align di Belt and Road Initiative wit di Middle Corridor Initiative, and push di development of di China-Europe Railway Express southern route. E say make dem also work for areas like economy, trade, culture, tourism, and explore new areas like new energy, 5G, and biomedicine.

E talk say make dem strengthen multilateral cooperation, work together for platforms like di United Nations, G20, and SCO to protect international order, fairness, and justice, and contribute to world peace and stability.

Di SCO meeting dey happen on Sunday and Monday, and na di fifth annual summit wey China don host since dem establish di forum for 2001.

Di summit dey happen as geopolitical tensions dey rise, including di Israel war for Gaza, di Ukraine conflict, and international tariff wahala. Xi, wey be di rotating chair, go preside over di summit.

