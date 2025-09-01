Presido for China, Xi Jinping, don yarn say China and Turkey suppose join hand well-well to align di Belt and Road Initiative wit di Middle Corridor Initiative. E also praise Türkiye spirit of 'self-reliance'.

Xi talk dis one on Sunday, say China and Turkey na two strong countries wey dey rise for di Global South, and dem get di spirit of 'independence and self-reliance.' Na wetin Beijing Foreign Ministry tok for dia statement.

Di talk happen when Xi meet wit di Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for Tianjin, di northern port city, before di dinner wey Xi host for leaders wey attend di Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Xi tok say, 'To keep di high-level development of China-Turkey relationship go benefit both countries and di Global South.'

E still add say di two countries suppose follow di trend of 'peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results,' make dem help each oda achieve beta prosperity, raise dia strategic partnership, and work together to build beta global governance system wey go dey fair and just.

‘Political mutual trust’