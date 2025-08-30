Turkey don mark di 103rd Victory Day, wey dey remember di big win for Battle of Dumlupinar for 1922 against di Greek army wey invade.
Na under di leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, wey be di founding papa of di Turkish Republic, dem launch di military campaign wey dem dey call di Great Offensive on August 26, 1922. Di campaign secure Türkiye independence and e finish for September 18 dat same year.
Historians dey talk say di victory wey Ataturk lead show say Türkiye no go gree make anybody control dem again and say dem go dey for Anatolia forever.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also celebrate di Victory Day, e talk say no be only military win but e also mean di rebirth of di nation, di fight to survive, and di everlasting independence of di country.
Erdogan talk say, "Our work today na to carry di light of independence wey dem light on August 30 go di future with unity and solidarity."
Di chief of Turkish Historical Society, Yuksel Ozgen, compare di victory to di Battle of Manzikert for 1071. E talk say di victory na di announcement say di Turkish nation go dey rooted for Anatolia land.
Ozgen talk say, "As di Battle of Manzikert open di door for dis region and give us chance to build new civilization, na so di Great Offensive and di August 30 victory tell di world say Turks go dey for Anatolia, dem no go comot, and di stay go last forever."
"Di Great Offensive scatter di cloth wey imperialist powers wan use cover di Turks. E be like heavy blow to di mindset wey wan push Turks comot from Europe and Anatolia go Central Asia," Ozgen add.
After di Ottoman Empire lose for World War I, di Entente Powers occupy plenty areas for di country, and dis one make resistance wey dem dey call di War of Independence start.
Under Ataturk leadership, Turkish soldiers clear foreign control from Anatolia. Di big fight for Dumlupinar for western Kutahya province on August 30, 1922, scatter Greek divisions and turn di Greco-Turkish fight to Türkiye side.
By di end of 1922, foreign troops don comot, and dis one clear road for di Republic of Türkiye wey dem announce di next year.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with senior ministers and generals, dey plan to put ceremonial wreath for Ataturk tomb, Anitkabir, for di capital Ankara.