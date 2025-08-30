Turkey don mark di 103rd Victory Day, wey dey remember di big win for Battle of Dumlupinar for 1922 against di Greek army wey invade.

Na under di leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, wey be di founding papa of di Turkish Republic, dem launch di military campaign wey dem dey call di Great Offensive on August 26, 1922. Di campaign secure Türkiye independence and e finish for September 18 dat same year.

Historians dey talk say di victory wey Ataturk lead show say Türkiye no go gree make anybody control dem again and say dem go dey for Anatolia forever.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also celebrate di Victory Day, e talk say no be only military win but e also mean di rebirth of di nation, di fight to survive, and di everlasting independence of di country.

Erdogan talk say, "Our work today na to carry di light of independence wey dem light on August 30 go di future with unity and solidarity."

Di chief of Turkish Historical Society, Yuksel Ozgen, compare di victory to di Battle of Manzikert for 1071. E talk say di victory na di announcement say di Turkish nation go dey rooted for Anatolia land.