Washington, DC —

As Israel dey bomb Gaza, di health system don almost collapse. Small group of pikin wey dem wound well-well don reach America for beta medical treatment. Dem say na di biggest medical evacuation from Gaza since di war start.

Dis pikin dem — many of dem don lose dia hand or leg, get serious burns, or big-big wound from bomb, bullet, and shell — dey get treatment for hospital across America. Na one humanitarian group wey dem call HEAL Palestine and dia oga, Steve Sosebee, dey help dem. Sosebee don dey work with wounded Palestinian pikin dem since 1987, during di First Intifada.

“We never see dis kain thing before,” Sosebee yarn give TRT World from Ohio. “Di level of kasala, di wound, di suffer — e no get comparison for modern history.”

Sosebee talk say di situation for Gaza now — wey Israel don reportedly kill almost 62,000 people, including more than 18,000 pikin, and analysts dey talk say di real number fit reach 200,000 — pass anything wey e don see for over 30 years wey e dey do relief work. E don dey evacuate wounded pikin dem since di early 1990s.

“That time, if 15 people die for one protest, e go be big wahala. But now, na wetin one airstrike fit do,” e explain.

One pikin wey dem evacuate na Rahaf al-Dalou, small girl from Gaza wey survive fire wey Israeli airstrike cause near dia tent for Shuhada Al Aqsa Hospital for Deir al Balah. Di fire burn di tent camp wey dey shelter displaced people. Her mama and her senior brother, Sha’ban al-Dalou, burn die for di fire.

For one video wey go viral, Sha’ban, 19 years old, wey dey study software engineering for Al-Azhar University and na hafiz of di Quran, dey wave him hand for fire as people dey shout and try quench di fire. Di boy just start him school for September 2023 after dem destroy dia house di year before.

Few days before dem kill am, e survive another airstrike wey kill 20 people for mosque. Rahaf younger sister wey dem burn for di hospital attack die four days later for intensive care. Rahaf sef get serious burns and shrapnel wound.

“My fingers melt join together. I no fit move. I no fit waka. Nobody dey to cook or take care of me and my papa,” she tell TRT World from one hospital for Boston, Massachusetts, where dem dey do surgery and trauma care for her body.

Before dem carry her commot, she dey waka from one hospital to another for Gaza, from di American hospital for Deir al Balah to Nasser Medical Complex. Medicine no dey, equipment don spoil.

“If better medicine dey Gaza, I no go need to comot,” she talk.

Sosebee talk say no be only bomb and bullet dey wound Gaza pikin dem, but di way dem dey hold food and aid back na di most “unheard-of weapon” for modern war.

“Israel dey use food as weapon,” e talk. “Dem dey starve pikin dem to force di people to surrender. Na ethnic cleansing through hunger.”