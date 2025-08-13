Ahmed al-Agha dey waka small small wit two crutches wey no too strong to support im body as e comot from di Jordanian field hospital for Khan Younis. Pain dey show for im face as e dey try waka.
Every step na wahala for di 37-year-old Palestinian journalist as e dey try reach di small transport wey fit carry am go back to di tent wey e dey stay for displacement camp, about 8km away for al-Mawasi.
Four months don pass since Israeli airstrike scatter al-Agha life on April 7, when e dey work for di journalists' tents near Nasser Hospital for Khan Younis.
Di attack injure am bad bad. Shrapnel enter im belle, one artery cut, im right leg break for three places, and fragments dey im left foot, back, and shoulder.
“Dem first talk say after four months, I go fit waka better,” al-Agha tok TRT World, as e lean for wall when pain catch am again. “But di doctors talk say make I still dey rest and no do any work wey go make me dey move. E mean say I go dey bed for di tent and no fit go back to di work wey I love and wey be my source of money.”
On Sunday, another wahala happen for Gaza journalist community. Israeli airstrike hit di tents outside al-Shifa Hospital for Gaza City, where five Al Jazeera journalists dey work. Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqea, Hisham al-Nawajha, Mohammed Breka, and Ayman al-Jadi die for di attack wey many people condemn as deliberate attack on media workers.
Di attack shock di press world and na di deadliest single attack on journalists for di conflict.
Since di war start on October 7, 2023, Gaza don turn di most dangerous place for journalists. Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) tok say at least 192 journalists don die for Gaza for just over 22 months. Palestinian Journalists Syndicate report say 238 members don die, over 500 don wound, and many don lose their homes or run comot.
Di April attack wey injure al-Agha no be mistake.
Him and him colleagues dey work for area near Nasser hospital wey Israeli forces and di international community sabi as journalists hub wey dey cover di war for local, Arab, and international media.
“Dis thing make me dey see journalism as work of death, no be di scoop wey dem teach us for school,” al-Agha tok.
E get master’s degree for media studies and e don work as correspondent for satellite channels before October 2023. When Israel attack Gaza, e start freelance work for Al-Qahirah Al-Ikhbariya, Al-Nile News, and BBC Arabic.
“Death dey follow us for every stage of our work, even for hospitals wey suppose dey protected under international law,” e add.
Under international humanitarian law, like Geneva Conventions, hospitals and medical places suppose dey protected and no suppose dey target for war.
Al-Agha tok say di Sunday attack on journalists na message from di occupation: “You be our target, and your death no far.”
Ibrahim Qannan, 49-year-old correspondent for Al-Ghad satellite channel, sabi di fear well well. E don dey face di wahala since October 7, 2023, when bombing injure am for Nasser Hospital.
Now, as father of five wey dey live for displacement tents for al-Mawasi, Qannan describe di attack on journalists as “assassination and organised killing to stop images, sounds, and words from showing di genocide.”
Di attack no stop for physical wahala. International journalists no fit enter Gaza, as UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) don document, leaving Palestinian journalists as di only witnesses.
Israeli authorities deny say dem dey target journalists, but organisations like Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) don condemn di violence and call for international investigations.
Di psychological wahala dey heavy. Qannan tok say e dey tell im wife and children goodbye every morning, no sure if e go come back. Im family dey call am steady to check on am.
“Death dey follow us everywhere. No safe place dey to work,” e tok. “Hospitals, schools, displacement camps—all dey target. Everybody dey risk, but journalists dey front.”
For di ones wey survive, hunger and displacement dey stop dem from fully showing di suffering of their people. Al-Agha dey face shortage of food and medicine, and e dey live for tent wey no strong.
“I dey struggle to get medicine, talk less of food,” e explain. “Di bombing moments no dey comot for my mind, especially as I sabi say I survive wetin suppose kill me.”
Despite di danger, Gaza journalists no wan stop. Dr. Tahseen al-Astal, deputy head of Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, call di killing of Al Jazeera journalists “blatant assassination” and war crime.
“We dey carry message, no be just profession,” e tok. “If we stop, who go tell di world wetin dey happen to our people?”
Di syndicate don ready to welcome international investigation committee to check Israeli allegations. Al-Astal believe say di targeting dey to make Gaza a “black box” and stop di crimes from showing.
E no rule out say di killing of Al Jazeera journalists fit be preparation for di occupation of Gaza City, as Israeli forces don dey destroy media infrastructure before big attacks.
Di syndicate dey organise protests and legal actions, but al-Astal tok say di American political support dey make justice hard for Palestinian victims.
Back for im tent, Ahmed al-Agha still dey determined despite di pain. “Journalism no be just work,” e tok. “Na national and humanitarian mission. We must continue, no matter di danger, because silence go mean say we dey support di genocide.”
Dis piece na collaboration wit Egab.