Ahmed al-Agha dey waka small small wit two crutches wey no too strong to support im body as e comot from di Jordanian field hospital for Khan Younis. Pain dey show for im face as e dey try waka.

Every step na wahala for di 37-year-old Palestinian journalist as e dey try reach di small transport wey fit carry am go back to di tent wey e dey stay for displacement camp, about 8km away for al-Mawasi.

Four months don pass since Israeli airstrike scatter al-Agha life on April 7, when e dey work for di journalists' tents near Nasser Hospital for Khan Younis.

Di attack injure am bad bad. Shrapnel enter im belle, one artery cut, im right leg break for three places, and fragments dey im left foot, back, and shoulder.

“Dem first talk say after four months, I go fit waka better,” al-Agha tok TRT World, as e lean for wall when pain catch am again. “But di doctors talk say make I still dey rest and no do any work wey go make me dey move. E mean say I go dey bed for di tent and no fit go back to di work wey I love and wey be my source of money.”

On Sunday, another wahala happen for Gaza journalist community. Israeli airstrike hit di tents outside al-Shifa Hospital for Gaza City, where five Al Jazeera journalists dey work. Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqea, Hisham al-Nawajha, Mohammed Breka, and Ayman al-Jadi die for di attack wey many people condemn as deliberate attack on media workers.

Di attack shock di press world and na di deadliest single attack on journalists for di conflict.

Since di war start on October 7, 2023, Gaza don turn di most dangerous place for journalists. Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) tok say at least 192 journalists don die for Gaza for just over 22 months. Palestinian Journalists Syndicate report say 238 members don die, over 500 don wound, and many don lose their homes or run comot.

Di April attack wey injure al-Agha no be mistake.

Him and him colleagues dey work for area near Nasser hospital wey Israeli forces and di international community sabi as journalists hub wey dey cover di war for local, Arab, and international media.

“Dis thing make me dey see journalism as work of death, no be di scoop wey dem teach us for school,” al-Agha tok.

E get master’s degree for media studies and e don work as correspondent for satellite channels before October 2023. When Israel attack Gaza, e start freelance work for Al-Qahirah Al-Ikhbariya, Al-Nile News, and BBC Arabic.

“Death dey follow us for every stage of our work, even for hospitals wey suppose dey protected under international law,” e add.

Under international humanitarian law, like Geneva Conventions, hospitals and medical places suppose dey protected and no suppose dey target for war.

Al-Agha tok say di Sunday attack on journalists na message from di occupation: “You be our target, and your death no far.”

Ibrahim Qannan, 49-year-old correspondent for Al-Ghad satellite channel, sabi di fear well well. E don dey face di wahala since October 7, 2023, when bombing injure am for Nasser Hospital.