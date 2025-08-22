Plenty workers for di UK-based news agency Reuters don talk for one report wey dem release on Thursday say dem dey see pro-Israel bias for di company editors and management.

Earlier dis month, after Israel assassinate Palestinian journalist Anas Al Sharif, Reuters publish one headline wey talk say, "Israel kill Al Jazeera journalist wey dem say na Hamas leader."

Di kind headline cause wahala, especially as Al Sharif bin dey part of Reuters' Pulitzer Prize-winning team for 2024, na wetin Declassified UK report.

Di headline spark plenty backlash online and even make some Reuters workers dey complain say di news agency dey show pro-Israel slant for di way dem dey take editorial decisions.

Reuters, wey dem start for London for 1851 and dey reach over one billion people daily, dey face plenty scrutiny from inside di company.

Some current and former Reuters staff wey talk to Declassified UK anonymously, describe di editorial culture as one wey dey downplay Palestinian suffering.

One editor for di desk resign for August 2024, talk say di company values no align with di way dem dey cover Israel war for Gaza.

Di editor attach one report and open letter, dey beg management make dem follow di core journalistic principles, but Reuters' communications department deny say dem ever receive am.

Insiders still confirm to Declassified UK say after di war for Gaza, some Reuters journalists do internal review of almost 500 Israel-Palestine stories wey dem publish for five weeks.