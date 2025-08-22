Plenty workers for di UK-based news agency Reuters don talk for one report wey dem release on Thursday say dem dey see pro-Israel bias for di company editors and management.
Earlier dis month, after Israel assassinate Palestinian journalist Anas Al Sharif, Reuters publish one headline wey talk say, "Israel kill Al Jazeera journalist wey dem say na Hamas leader."
Di kind headline cause wahala, especially as Al Sharif bin dey part of Reuters' Pulitzer Prize-winning team for 2024, na wetin Declassified UK report.
Di headline spark plenty backlash online and even make some Reuters workers dey complain say di news agency dey show pro-Israel slant for di way dem dey take editorial decisions.
Reuters, wey dem start for London for 1851 and dey reach over one billion people daily, dey face plenty scrutiny from inside di company.
Some current and former Reuters staff wey talk to Declassified UK anonymously, describe di editorial culture as one wey dey downplay Palestinian suffering.
One editor for di desk resign for August 2024, talk say di company values no align with di way dem dey cover Israel war for Gaza.
Di editor attach one report and open letter, dey beg management make dem follow di core journalistic principles, but Reuters' communications department deny say dem ever receive am.
Insiders still confirm to Declassified UK say after di war for Gaza, some Reuters journalists do internal review of almost 500 Israel-Palestine stories wey dem publish for five weeks.
Di findings show say dem give more attention and resources to Israeli perspectives and casualties, even though di number of Palestinians wey die for Gaza pass di Israeli fatalities by far.
By dat time, over 11,000 Palestinians don die, wey be like ten times di number of Israeli deaths.
One Reuters source tell Declassified UK say dem do one comprehensive internal investigation wey include both quantitative and qualitative analysis of di reporting.
Di journalists internal report still criticise Reuters for no dey use di term “Palestine” and for no dey cover experts wey dey claim say Israel dey commit genocide.
Even though dem make small changes for May 2024, like allow reporters use “genocide” with attribution, analysis show say di term still dey rare for di coverage of di conflict.
Euphemisms like "war", "campaign", or "assault" dey dominate, and when dem mention genocide, Israel denials dey always follow am, unlike di denials from Palestinian resistance groups wey no dey get equal weight.
Critics of Western media coverage, like former UN human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber, dey accuse outlets like Reuters say dem dey consciously hide di genocide and dey dehumanise Palestinian victims to protect Israeli perpetrators.
One Israeli journalist, Gideon Levy, recently talk say di lack of courageous reporting fit don help prevent di current military escalation.
But one Reuters spokesperson defend di agency coverage as “fair and impartial.”