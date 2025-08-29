BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
Microsoft fire two more workers sake of dia protest for Palestine
Di company tok for one statement on Thursday say Nisreen Jaradat and Julius Shan, don go afta dem bin release two oda pipo day before.
Microsoft dey face plenty questions ova dia colabo with Israel. / Reuters
29 Ogost 2025

Microsoft don sack two more workers wey join protest for di company ground against di firm connection wit Israel, as di wahala for Gaza still dey go on.

Anna Hattle and Riki Fameli receive voicemail wey tell dem say dem don lose dia job, according to wetin di protest group wey dem call No Azure for Apartheid tok for statement on Wednesday.

Di group still add on Thursday say dem don sack two other workers, Nisreen Jaradat and Julius Shan. Dem dey among di protesters wey recently set up camp for Microsoft headquarters.

Microsoft tok say di sack na because di workers break serious company rules. For dia Thursday statement, dem explain say di recent protest for di office don "create big safety wahala."

No Azure for Apartheid, di group wey name dey refer to Microsoft Azure software, dey demand make di company cut off dia connection wit Israel and pay compensation to Palestinians.

"We dey here because Microsoft still dey give Israel di tools wey dem need to continue di genocide, while dem dey deceive and mislead dia own workers about wetin dey happen," Hattle tok for statement.

Hattle and Fameli dey among di seven protesters wey police arrest on Tuesday after dem occupy di office of di company President, Brad Smith. Di other five na former Microsoft workers and people wey no dey work for di company.

Modern warfare

One joint media investigation wey dem publish dis month show say one Israeli military surveillance agency dey use Microsoft Azure software to store plenty recordings of phone calls wey Palestinians dey make for di Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza wey dem dey besiege.

Di investigation, wey di Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine, and Hebrew-language outlet Local Call conduct, tok say Israel dey depend on Microsoft cloud for big surveillance of Palestinians.

Microsoft reply say dem don hire law firm Covington & Burling LLP to review di matter.

Other Microsoft workers don also protest di company connection wit Israel.

For April, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman dey talk when one pro-Palestinian worker interrupt am during di company 50th anniversary celebration because of di firm connection wit Israel. Di worker and another person wey protest later lose dia job too.

Companies and schools don dey face protests because of dia connection wit Israel as di humanitarian crisis for Gaza dey increase. Pictures of hungry Palestinians, including children, don make people vex for di whole world.

Israel don kill nearly 63,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, for di Gaza wahala since October 2023.

Di wahala don turn most of di area to ruins, and almost all di people for di place don lose dia homes.

