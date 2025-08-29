Microsoft don sack two more workers wey join protest for di company ground against di firm connection wit Israel, as di wahala for Gaza still dey go on.

Anna Hattle and Riki Fameli receive voicemail wey tell dem say dem don lose dia job, according to wetin di protest group wey dem call No Azure for Apartheid tok for statement on Wednesday.

Di group still add on Thursday say dem don sack two other workers, Nisreen Jaradat and Julius Shan. Dem dey among di protesters wey recently set up camp for Microsoft headquarters.

Microsoft tok say di sack na because di workers break serious company rules. For dia Thursday statement, dem explain say di recent protest for di office don "create big safety wahala."

No Azure for Apartheid, di group wey name dey refer to Microsoft Azure software, dey demand make di company cut off dia connection wit Israel and pay compensation to Palestinians.

"We dey here because Microsoft still dey give Israel di tools wey dem need to continue di genocide, while dem dey deceive and mislead dia own workers about wetin dey happen," Hattle tok for statement.

Hattle and Fameli dey among di seven protesters wey police arrest on Tuesday after dem occupy di office of di company President, Brad Smith. Di other five na former Microsoft workers and people wey no dey work for di company.

